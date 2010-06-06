Prospective buyers look to make their dream of living by the ocean a reality as they hunt for oceanfront properties along the Atlantic coastline.

Who doesn’t dream of living by the ocean? Oceanfront Property Hunt follows prospective buyers looking to purchase their first oceanfront home. Our buyers are families from all walks of life. In some episodes, we’ll meet people looking for a unique fixer-upper. Or we’ll follow their search for a modest family home. Other folks want a spacious, turn-key dream home along the rugged coastline.

But the one thing they’ve all got in common: a love of the ocean.