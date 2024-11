Five days before Christmas 1984, 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews vanished from her home in Greeley, Colorado.

Her face was among the first to appear on milk cartons in an attempt to find her, but the publicity did not lead to her return.

As shock grips Greeley, local detectives turn to the FBI, President Reagan and a national milk carton campaign for answers.

All along, the truth lies closer to home.