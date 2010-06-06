Small Town Escapes with Colin & Justin

Dynamic design duo Colin and Justin moved from the big city to small town bliss in Nova Scotia five years ago, and it transformed their lives. Now, in this fresh three-house format, they are making dreams come true for people looking to escape to a small town and purchase their own piece of paradise.

Offering up bold guidance and unfiltered opinions, Colin and Justin take homebuyers on an unforgettable journey, inspiring them to take a chance, and live their best life with no regrets.