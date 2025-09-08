Jonathan Lloy is on a mission to build prefabricated homes that blend seamlessly with the natural environment, delivering all the comforts of modern living to the great outdoors.

Wild Homes follows Jonathan and his team as they construct stunning modular homes inside their oceanside warehouse, then face the high-stakes adventure of transporting and installing them in breathtaking wilderness locations. With diverse clients, big challenges, and rugged landscapes, this lifestyle series blends design, construction, and adventure in a way that completely re-imagines the idea of home.