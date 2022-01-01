That Sex Show offers up unique and unexpected perspectives on all things sexuality, gender identity and reproductive health. Sex Educator Rachele Manett meets with members of the disability community and other experts to discuss a variety of topics and issues. Together they challenge the misconceptions that surround the sex lives of people with disabilities. Topics covered include: dating, gender identity, media portrayals, partnership, health, lovemaking, and sex online.

Premiering on:

Accessible Media Inc.

Winter/Spring 2023